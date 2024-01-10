1. A Review of General Chemistry
Atomic Structure
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of electrons rubidium must lose to obtain a noble gas configuration and identify the noble gas that corresponds to the configuration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rubidium (Rb) must lose one electron to achieve a noble gas configuration corresponding to krypton (Kr).
B
Rubidium (Rb) must lose two electrons to achieve a noble gas configuration corresponding to krypton (Kr).
C
Rubidium (Rb) must lose one electron to achieve a noble gas configuration corresponding to xenon (Xe).
D
Rubidium (Rb) must lose two electrons to achieve a noble gas configuration corresponding to xenon (Xe).