Atomic Structure
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many electrons must bromine lose to obtain a noble gas configuration? Give the identity of the noble gas that corresponds to the configuration.
A
Bromine (Br) must lose one electron to obtain a noble gas configuration corresponding to krypton (Kr).
B
Bromine (Br) must gain one electron to obtain a noble gas configuration corresponding to krypton (Kr).
C
Bromine (Br) must lose one electron to obtain a noble gas configuration corresponding to argon (Ar).
D
Bromine (Br) must gain one electron to obtain a noble gas configuration corresponding to argon (Ar).