Allyl chloride is an important industrial compound. Large quantities of allyl chloride are used to produce epichlorohydrin, a precursor to many epoxy resins. Allyl chloride reacts with many nucleophiles to give nucleophilic substitution reactions. An alkyl halide that is similar in structure to allyl chloride is propyl chloride. If both of these compounds react with sodium methoxide, which is less likely to be consumed first?