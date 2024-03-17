For cis-1,3-diethylcyclohexane:

(i) Draw and label the axial and equatorial conformations.

(ii) Determine which conformation would have the higher and the lower energies.

(iii) Calculate the energy difference due to the torsional energy of the gauche relationship, given that the energy difference of axial and equatorial conformation is approximately 17.2 kJ/mol.

(iv) Calculate how much energy is due to the additional steric strain of the 1,3-diaxial interaction.