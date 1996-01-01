The CH 2 OH group and the C1 OH group in the chair conformation of a pyranose can react with each other when they are both in axial positions to form an acetal, which is also known as the anhydro form of the sugar. Shown below is the anhydro form of a D-idose derivative.







Although at 25℃ most of the D-idose derivative in an aqueous solution exist in the anhydro form, only a small amount of D-galactose exists in the anhydro form under the same conditions. Provide a brief explanation for this observation.