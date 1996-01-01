4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Equatorial Preference
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The CH2OH group and the C1 OH group in the chair conformation of a pyranose can react with each other when they are both in axial positions to form an acetal, which is also known as the anhydro form of the sugar. Shown below is the anhydro form of a D-idose derivative.
Although at 25℃ most of the D-idose derivative in an aqueous solution exist in the anhydro form, only a small amount of D-galactose exists in the anhydro form under the same conditions. Provide a brief explanation for this observation.
A
The anhydro form of the D-idose derivative is less stable compared to that of D-galactose due to fewer 1,3-diaxial interactions. As a result of this, the anhydro form of the D-idose derivative is present at a higher concentration at equilibrium.
B
The anhydro form of D-galactose is produced at a higher rate, so it is present at a higher concentration at equilibrium.
C
The anhydro form of D-galactose is reactive, so it will react with water spontaneously in aqueous solution.
D
The anhydro form of the D-idose derivative is more stable compared to that of D-galactose due to fewer 1,3-diaxial interactions. As a result of this, the anhydro form of the D-idose derivative is present at a higher concentration at equilibrium.