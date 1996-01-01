1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Do the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane as the sp2 carbons in the following molecules?
Do the indicated sp3 carbons lie in the same plane as the sp2 carbons in the following molecules?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
B
a. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
C
a. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
D
a. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
b. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.
c. The indicated atoms and the sp2 atoms are not in the same plane.