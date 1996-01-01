1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the structure of cis-Cl-CH=C(Cl)-CH2CH3 with complete geometry around the double bond. Now, by drawing the trans isomer compare the number of coplanar atoms in both.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cis isomer has five coplanar atoms while the trans isomer has four coplanar atoms
B
The cis isomer has four coplanar atoms while the trans isomer has six coplanar atoms
C
Both the cis and trans isomers have six coplanar atoms.
D
Both the cis and trans isomers have seven coplanar atoms.