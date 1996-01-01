5. Chirality
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Meso compounds, by actual definition, are achiral compounds having chiral diastereomers. However, for our convenience, we think of them as achiral compounds with chiral atoms (stereocenters). This definition makes it easy to identify meso compounds without us having to draw all possible chiral diastereomers. Determine how cis-cycloheptene is a meso compound under the actual definition, but not under the definition that we made for our own convenience.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
cis-cycloheptene is not a meso compound by our definition because it is a cyclic compound.
B
cis-cycloheptene is not a meso compound by our definition because it lacks stereocenters and our definition is limited to stereocenters.
C
cis-cycloheptene is not a meso compound by our definition because it is not strained enough to be a cyclic meso compound.
D
cis-cycloheptene is not a meso compound by our definition because it has an even number of stereocenters.