12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alcohols can be converted to chloroalkanes using TMSCl (chlorotrimethylsilane) and DMSO (dimethylsulfoxide). Propose a mechanism for the transformations shown below. [Hint: The mechanism starts with the reaction of TMSCl and DMSO, similar to Swern oxidation.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Step 1 for both reactions:
Step 2:
B
Step 1 for both reactions:
Step 2:
C
Step 1 for both reactions:
Step 2:
D
Step 1 for both reactions:
Step 2: