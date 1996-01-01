4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Barrier To Rotation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Even though free rotation is generally observed around most σ bonds, the C–N bond in an amide demonstrates restricted rotation, as depicted below. Which of the following factors primarily accounts for this behavior?
A
Steric hindrance from neighboring groups
B
Electronegativity difference between carbon and oxygen atoms
C
The presence of hydrogen bonding interactions
D
Partial double bond character in the C–N bond