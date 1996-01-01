4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Barrier To Rotation
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Barrier To Rotation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the temperature is 298 K. Consider the following bond rotation and use the given table to answer the questions below:
(a) Which conformation is more stable?
(b) Determine the ΔG° for the process.
(c) Determine the equilibrium constant (Keq).
(d) Provide the transition state for the process.
Assume that the temperature is 298 K. Consider the following bond rotation and use the given table to answer the questions below:
(a) Which conformation is more stable?
(b) Determine the ΔG° for the process.
(c) Determine the equilibrium constant (Keq).
(d) Provide the transition state for the process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) (i) is more stable
(b) ΔG° = –0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 2.6
(d) Transition state:
(b) ΔG° = –0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 2.6
(d) Transition state:
B
(a) (ii) is more stable
(b) ΔG° = –0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 2.6
(d) Transition state:
(b) ΔG° = –0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 2.6
(d) Transition state:
C
(a) (i) is more stable
(b) ΔG° = +0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 0.38
(d) Transition state:
(b) ΔG° = +0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 0.38
(d) Transition state:
D
(a) (ii) is more stable
(b) ΔG° = +0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 0.38
(d) Transition state:
(b) ΔG° = +0.57 kcal/mol
(c) Keq = 0.38
(d) Transition state: