1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
1. A Review of General Chemistry Hybridization
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hybridization of the orbitals used to form the bonds between the specified carbons.
Identify the hybridization of the orbitals used to form the bonds between the specified carbons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a(i) sp2 ; a(ii) sp2
b(i) sp2 ; b(ii) sp3
c(i) sp ; a(ii) sp2
B
a(i) sp2 ; a(ii) sp2
b(i) sp2 ; b(ii) sp2
c(i) sp ; a(ii) sp3
C
a(i) sp2 ; a(ii) sp2
b(i) sp3 ; b(ii) sp
c(i) sp ; a(ii) sp3
D
a(i) sp ; a(ii) sp
b(i) sp2 ; b(ii) sp2
c(i) sp ; a(ii) sp3