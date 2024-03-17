Organic Chemistry
(i) What is the three-dimensional structure of NH3?
(ii) What is the hybridization of its nitrogen atom?
(iii) Explain why its bond angle is 107°.
(i)
(ii) sp3
(iii) The bond angle of NH3 is 107°, which is less than the expected 109.5°, due to the repulsive force exerted by the lone pairs on the bonding pairs.
(ii) sp2
(iii) The bond angle of NH3 is 107°, which is less than the expected 109.5°, due to the attractive force exerted by the bonding pairs on the lone pairs.
(iii) The bond angle of NH3 is 107°, which is less than the expected 109.5°, due to the repulsive force exerted by the bonding pairs on the lone pairs.