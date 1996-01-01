1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the compound with the most polar bond and the compound with the least polar bond among the compounds below:
CsF LiCl H2 NaCl
A
Most Polar: NaCl Least Polar: CsF
B
Most Polar: CsF Least Polar: H2
C
Most Polar: LiCl Least Polar: H2
D
Most Polar: H2 Least Polar: NaCl