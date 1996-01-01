1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain the difference in the potential maps for methyl chloride and methyl lithium in terms of color.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Cl shows that carbon (blue) is electron-rich while chlorine (red) is electron-poor.
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Li shows that carbon (blue) is electron-poor while Lithium (red) is electron-rich.
B
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Cl shows that carbon (blue) is electron-rich while chlorine (red) is electron-poor.
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Li shows that carbon (red) is electron-rich while Lithium (blue) is electron-poor.
C
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Cl shows that carbon (blue) is electron-poor while chlorine (red) is electron-rich.
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Li shows that carbon (red) is electron-rich while Lithium (blue) is electron-poor.
D
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Cl shows that carbon (blue) is electron-poor while chlorine (red) is electron-rich.
Electrostatic potential map of CH3Li shows that carbon (red) is electron-poor while Lithium (blue) is electron-rich.
