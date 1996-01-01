5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
For (2R,3S)-2,3-dichlorohexane and (1R,2R)-1,2-dichlorocyclohexane:
(1) Write the corresponding three-dimensional structures.
(2) Mark each chiral center in both molecules with a star (*).
(3) Show any planes of symmetry.
(4) draw any enantiomer.
(5) draw any diastereomers.
(6) classify each structure as achiral or chiral.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D