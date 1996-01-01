5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Natural products are organic molecules generated by living organisms. Docetaxel, an example of these compounds, is used in treating cancer. It is isolated from the European yew tree needles. Using its structure below, predict how many stereoisomers are possible for docetaxel.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
512
B
1024
C
2048
D
4096