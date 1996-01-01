The pKa values of 2-oxopentanedioic acid are 2.47 and 4.68. It has been inferred that the amount of hydrate present in an aqueous solution of 2-oxopentanedioic acid will decrease with increasing pH until around pH 6 and then remain relatively constant beyond that. Why is this so?
In acidic solutions, -COOH stabilizes the hydrate form, making its formation favorable, but as -COOH is deprotonated with increasing pH, the hydrate form becomes unstable, eventually equilibrating to a small fraction.
In acidic solutions, -COOH destabilizes the hydrate form, making its formation favorable, but as -COOH is deprotonated with increasing pH, the hydrate form becomes stable, eventually equilibrating to a small fraction.
In acidic solutions, carboxylate stabilizes the hydrate form, making its formation favorable, but as carboxylate is protonated with increasing pH, the hydrate form becomes unstable, eventually equilibrating to a small fraction.
In acidic solutions, carboxylate destabilizes the hydrate form, making its formation favorable, but as carboxylate is protonated with increasing pH, the hydrate form becomes stable, eventually equilibrating to a small fraction.