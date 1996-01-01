10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
10. Addition Reactions Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
The acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to an alcohol is a reversible reaction.
Is the mechanism shown below correct for the forward reaction? Why?
The acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene to an alcohol is a reversible reaction.
Is the mechanism shown below correct for the forward reaction? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mechanism is correct because the most stable alcohol product and the more stable carbocation intermediate are formed.
B
The mechanism is incorrect because the least stable alcohol product and the less stable carbocation intermediate are formed.
C
The mechanism is correct because the least stable alcohol product and the more stable carbocation intermediate are formed.
D
The mechanism is incorrect because the least stable alcohol product and the more stable carbocation intermediate are formed.