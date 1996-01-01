5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the enantiomer for the chiral molecule shown below using the following methods: (i) draw the non-superimposable mirror image of the molecule and (ii) swap the spatial orientation of the groups at each chiral center. Are the structures obtained from (i) and (ii) identical?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The structures obtained from (i) and (ii) are not identical.
B
The structures obtained from (i) and (ii) are identical.
C
The structures obtained from (i) and (ii) are not identical.
D
The structures obtained from (i) and (ii) are identical.