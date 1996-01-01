1. A Review of General Chemistry
Lewis Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Lewis Structure
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw Lewis structures for the following molecular formulas: C2H4 (one double bond), C4H6 (two double bonds), and C4H6 (one triple bond). Mark all non-bonding electrons in each structure.
Draw Lewis structures for the following molecular formulas: C2H4 (one double bond), C4H6 (two double bonds), and C4H6 (one triple bond). Mark all non-bonding electrons in each structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D