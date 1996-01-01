15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Different protons and carbons in alkanes may sometimes appear at close chemical shifts which makes it difficult to elucidate the structures. Show how 13C NMR along with DEPT experiments can be used to distinguish between the following isomers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). 13C NMR: two peaks, DEPT-90: no peaks, DEPT-135: a single strong inverted peak
(b). 13C NMR: four peaks, DEPT-90: no peak, DEPT-135: two upside and two inverted peaks
(c). 13C NMR: five peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside peaks and three inverted peaks
B
(a). 13C NMR: six peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: a single strong inverted peak
(b). 13C NMR: four peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside and two inverted peaks
(c). 13C NMR: five peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside peaks and three inverted peaks
C
(a). 13C NMR: single strong peak, DEPT-90: no peaks, DEPT-135: a single strong inverted peak
(b). 13C NMR: four peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside and two inverted peaks
(c). 13C NMR: five peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside peaks and three inverted peaks
D
(a). 13C NMR: four peaks, DEPT-90: one peak, DEPT-135: a single strong inverted peak
(b). 13C NMR: six peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: two upside and two inverted peaks
(c). 13C NMR: five peaks, DEPT-90: a single peak, DEPT-135: three upside peaks and two inverted peaks
