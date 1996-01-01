7. Substitution Reactions
7. Substitution Reactions Nucleophilic Substitution
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In contrast to the reaction (i), reaction (ii) predicts the formation of a thioether. Explain this phenomenon.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (ii) produces a thioether because a secondary leaving group always prefers substitution.
B
Reaction (ii) produces a thioether because ethanethiolate is more nucleophilic than ethanolate.
C
Reaction (ii) produces a thioether because ethanethiolate is more basic than ethanolate.
D
Reaction (ii) produces a thioether because a tertiary leaving group always prefers substitution.