When (S)-3-chloro-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane reacts with sodium cyanide, a single product is formed. Explain why, upon the reaction of the same molecule with water, a mixture of two enantiomers is formed.
The reaction with NaCN produces only one enantiomer because the reaction is concerted, while the reaction with H2O produces two enantiomers because the reaction goes through a carbohydrate intermediate.
The reaction with H2O produces two enantiomers because the reaction is concerted, while the reaction with NaCN produces only one enantiomer because the reaction goes through a carbohydrate intermediate.
The reaction with H2O produces two enantiomers because the nucleophile is strong, while the reaction with NaCN produces only one enantiomer because the nucleophile is weak.
The reaction with NaCN produces only one enantiomer because the solvent is polar aprotic, while the reaction with H2O produces two enantiomers because the solvent is polar protic.