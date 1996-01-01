7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
Theoretically, we expect complete racemic products through SN1 reactions but in reality, the inversion product is favored in most cases.
However, with more stable carbocations, the excess of inversion products decreases, and the highly stable carbocation gives completely racemized products. Explain the reason behind this observation.
A
A less stable carbocation remains weakly associated with the leaving group and shields one side, which prevents the front-side attack but allows more backside attack and inversion to happen. Meanwhile, a highly stable carbocation easily loses its leaving group, exposing both sides to nucleophilic attack and resulting in a racemic product.
B
A highly stable carbocation remains weakly associated with the leaving group and shields one side while a less stable carbocation easily loses its leaving group, exposing both sides to nucleophilic attack.
C
SN1 always shows only inversion products.
D
SN1 always results in the complete retention of configuration.