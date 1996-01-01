7. Substitution Reactions
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Primary alkyl halides can be forced to undergo SN1 reactions by adding silver nitrate to the reaction. The silver ion reacts with the halogen to produce silver halide and carbocation.
R—X + Ag+ → R+ + AgX↓
Predict the SN1 mechanism for the following reaction involving silver-promoted rearrangement.
