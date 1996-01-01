9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Looking at the values of heat of hydrogenation, determine whether cyclohexa-1,4-diene or cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable.
Cyclohexa-1,4-diene is more stable.
Cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable.
Both alkenes are equally stable.
We can not determine this with the given data.