9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the reason behind the difference in stability of the given alkenes?
A
Cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable because it has conjugated double bonds.
B
Cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable because it has unconjugated double bonds.
C
Cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable because it has more substituted double bonds.
D
Cyclohexa-1,3-diene is more stable because it has less ring strain.