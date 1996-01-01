17. Aromaticity
Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the compounds shown below is much more acidic than the others? Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
A
Compound A.
Compound A is an aromatic compound. Therefore, it will lose a proton readily to maintain its aromatic character.
B
Compound B.
An aromatic anion is formed when compound B loses a proton. Therefore, compound B will lose a proton most easily.
C
Compound C.
A resonance stabilized anion is formed when compound C loses a proton. Therefore, compound C will lose a proton most easily.
D
Compound D.
An extended conjugation system is formed when compound D loses a proton. Therefore, compound D will lose a proton spontaneously.
