Arrange the following alcohols in decreasing order based on their pKa values. Explain.
(iii) > (i) > (iv) > (ii) ; The fewer the number of halide atoms and the less electronegative the atom, the greater the inductive effect, which stabilizes the conjugate base and makes the acid stronger.
(iii) > (i) > (iv) > (ii) ; The greater the number of halide atoms and the more electronegative the atom, the greater the inductive effect, which stabilizes the conjugate base and makes the acid stronger.
(ii) > (i) > (iv) > (iii) ; The fewer the number of halide atoms and the less electronegative the atom, the greater the inductive effect, which stabilizes the conjugate base and makes the acid stronger.
(ii) > (i) > (iv) > (iii) ; The greater the number of halide atoms and the more electronegative the atom, the greater the inductive effect, which stabilizes the conjugate base and makes the acid stronger.