3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
79PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given acid-base reaction,
(i) Is the reactant base or conjugate base stronger?
(ii) Identify the more favored side of the reaction.
(iii) Is the Keq less than or greater than 1?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) conjugate base; (ii) product side; (iii) Keq < 1
B
(i) conjugate base; (ii) reactant side; (iii) Keq = 1
C
(i) reactant base; (ii) product side; (iii) Keq > 1
D
(i) reactant base; (ii) reactant side; (iii) Keq < 1