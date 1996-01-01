4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Drawing Newman Projections
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Draw the Newman projection of the most stable conformer obtained by rotation about the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane.
(ii) Draw the Newman projection of the least stable conformer obtained by rotation about the C3−C4 bond of 2,5-dimethylhexane.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D