3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the given pKa value of the conjugate acid of the base in the following reaction:
Which direction of the equilibrium is more favored? Assume that the reaction occurs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The forward direction is more favored.
B
The reverse direction is more favored.
C
Both the forward and reverse direction are favored.
D
Neither the forward nor the reverse direction are favored.