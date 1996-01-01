3. Acids and Bases
Equilibrium Constant
3. Acids and Bases Equilibrium Constant
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the Keq for the reaction of an unknown acid with water in a dilute solution? Ka of this acid is 4.93 × 10 −13. Use the molarity of water as [H 2O] = 55.5 M.
What is the Keq for the reaction of an unknown acid with water in a dilute solution? Ka of this acid is 4.93 × 10 −13. Use the molarity of water as [H 2O] = 55.5 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.88 × 10-13
B
8.88 × 10-15
C
4.93 × 10-15
D
4.93 × 10-13