1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What orbitals are used in the bonding in AlH3? Also, describe the bond angles in it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Three sp3 orbitals of aluminum overlaps with three s orbitals of hydrogens. The resulting bond angle is 109°.
B
Three sp orbitals of aluminum overlaps with three sp2 orbitals of hydrogens. The resulting bond angle is 180°.
C
Three sp2 orbitals of aluminum overlaps with three s orbitals of hydrogens. The resulting bond angle is 120°.
D
Three sp orbitals of aluminum overlaps with three p orbitals of hydrogens. The resulting bond angle is 120°.