1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Keeping the resonance in mind, suggest the hybridization and geometry of the central atoms (only carbon and nitrogen) in the given species.
A
a. sp3, sp2, sp3
b. sp3, sp3, sp2, sp2, sp3
c. sp3, sp2
(All sp2 atoms with trigonal planar and sp3 atoms with tetrahedral geometry).
B
a. sp3, sp2, sp2
b. sp3, sp2, sp2, sp2, sp2
c. sp2, sp2
(All sp2 atoms with trigonal planar and sp3 atoms with tetrahedral geometry).
C
a. sp3, sp3, sp3
b. sp3, sp3, sp2, sp2, sp3
c. sp2, sp2
(All sp2 atoms with trigonal planar and sp3 atoms with tetrahedral geometry).
D
a. sp3, sp2, sp3
b. sp3, sp2, sp2, sp2, sp3
c. sp3, sp2
(All sp2 atoms with trigonal planar and sp3 atoms with tetrahedral geometry).
