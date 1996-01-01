1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
1. A Review of General Chemistry Sigma and Pi Bonds
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The oxygen-hydrogen bond in water is formed by the overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital. Why is this bond stronger than the bond that would be formed by the overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The large lobe of the sp3 orbital has a greater electron density compared to the p orbital. Therefore, it overlaps more strongly with an s orbital
B
Due to the particular orientation of sp3 orbital, it overlaps more strongly with s orbital.
C
Due to the side-by-side overlap of sp3 orbital with the s orbital, it overlaps more strongly.
D
Due to the smaller electron density in the lobe of sp3 orbital compare to the p orbital, it overlaps more strongly with s orbital.