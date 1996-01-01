1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
1. A Review of General Chemistry Sigma and Pi Bonds
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why the S−H bond in ethanethiol is longer than the O−H bond in ethanol if the S and O in the mentioned compounds are both sp3 hybridized.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sulfur has a larger atomic radius than oxygen, leading the S−H bond in ethanethiol to be longer compared to the O−H bond in ethanol.
B
Oxygen has a higher ionization energy than sulfur, leading the O−H bond in ethanol to be shorter than the S−H bond in ethanethiol.
C
Sulfur has a higher electron affinity than oxygen, leading the S−H bond in ethanethiol to be stronger than the O−H bond in ethanol.
D
Oxygen has a larger electronegativity than sulfur, leading the O−H bond in ethanol to be more polar than the S−H bond in ethanethiol.