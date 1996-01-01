1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the direction of the dipole moment for the following compounds, cis-1,2-dibromoethene and trans-1,2-dibromoethene. Determine which of the two compounds has the larger dipole moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
trans-1,2-dibromoethene has a larger dipole moment.
B
cis-1,2-dibromoethene has a larger dipole moment.
C
D
None of the two compounds has a dipole moment.