10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the following molecule is reacted with one equivalent of HBr, only one double bond reacts to form the product despite having two carbon–carbon double bonds. Explain why.
A
The second double bond cannot attack the electrophile because it is sterically hindered.
B
The second double bond cannot attack the electrophile because it is inside the ring.
C
The second double bond cannot attack the electrophile because it is in resonance with the carbonyl.
D
The second double bond will not react since it will generate a less stable carbocation.