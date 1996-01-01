5. Chirality
Explain the relation between absolute configuration (R and S) and optical rotation (+) and (−).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The R isomers are always dextrorotatory (+) and the S isomers are always levorotatory (−).
B
The R isomers are always levorotatory (−) and the S isomers are always dextrorotatory (+).
C
The only relation of R and S with (+) and (−) is that if the R isomer is dextrorotatory (+) then the S isomer must be levorotatory (−).
D
There isn't any relation of R and S with (+) and (−). If the R isomer of any compound is dextrorotatory (+) then the S isomer could be either dextrorotatory or levorotatory.