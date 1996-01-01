6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the standard enthalpy change, ΔH°, for the following reaction:
CH3CH2CH2CH3 + H2 → 2 CH3CH3
BDE values:
CH3CH2—CH2CH3 bond = 88.0 kcal/mol
H—H bond = 104 kcal/mol
CH3CH2—H bond = 101 kcal/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH° = −186 kcal/mol
B
ΔH° = 186 kcal/mol
C
ΔH° = 10 kcal/mol
D
ΔH° = −10 kcal/mol