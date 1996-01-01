6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction (i) is disfavored overall (ΔG° > 0) yet favored by ΔH°:
Meanwhile, reaction (ii) is favored (ΔG° < 0):
Determine the bonds formed and broken for reactions (i) and (ii), and explain why reaction (ii) is favored.
BDE values for reference:
C—O π bond = 356 kJ/mol, RO—H bond = 426 kJ/mol, 1° C—OH bond = 381 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (ii) is favored overall due to the formation of a new bond that releases energy without requiring a significant input.
B
Reaction (ii) is favored overall due to the breaking of strong bonds and the release of energy during new bond formation.
C
Reaction (ii) is favored overall due to the formation of weak bonds that release energy during new bond formation.
D
Reaction (ii) is favored overall due to the lower activation energy required for the formation of the new bond.