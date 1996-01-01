The reaction (i) is disfavored overall (ΔG° > 0) yet favored by ΔH°:

Meanwhile, reaction (ii) is favored (ΔG° < 0):

Determine the bonds formed and broken for reactions (i) and (ii), and explain why reaction (ii) is favored.

BDE values for reference:

C—O π bond = 356 kJ/mol, RO—H bond = 426 kJ/mol, 1° C—OH bond = 381 kJ/mol