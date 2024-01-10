The electrophilicity of carbonyls is demonstrated by its resonance form. What is the resonance form of the sulfonyloxonium ion? Why is the central X atom a great electrophile?
The resonance form for the sulfonyloxonium ion is shown below:
Its central sulfur atom is a good electrophile because it has a positive charge and an incomplete octet.
The resonance form for the sulfonyloxonium ion is shown below:
Its central sulfur atom is a good electrophile because it has a negative charge and an incomplete octet.
The resonance form for the sulfonyloxonium ion is shown below:
Its central sulfur atom is a good electrophile because it has a positive charge and a complete octet.
The resonance form for the sulfonyloxonium ion is shown below:
Its central sulfur atom is a good electrophile because it has a negative charge and a complete octet.