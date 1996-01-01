3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reactions:
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌
Indicate the conjugate acids and bases in your answers and determine the direction of equilibrium. Try to determine reaction direction without the use of the pKa values. You can find the pKa values on the internet if required.
Consider the following acid-base reactions:
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌
Indicate the conjugate acids and bases in your answers and determine the direction of equilibrium. Try to determine reaction direction without the use of the pKa values. You can find the pKa values on the internet if required.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌ ClCH2COONa + Cl3CCOOH; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
B
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌ ClCH2COONa + Cl3CCOOH; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the product side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the product side
C
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌ ClCH2COONa + Cl3CCOOH; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the reactant side
D
I) ClCH2COOH + Cl3CCOONa ⇌ ClCH2COONa + Cl3CCOOH; Equilibrium will favor the product side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the product side
II) CH3CH2OH + HNO3 ⇌ CH3CH2OH2+ + NO3−; Equilibrium will favor the product side
III) CH3OH + H− ⇌ CH3O− + H2; Equilibrium will favor the product side