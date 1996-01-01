Consider the following acid-base reactions:

I) ClCH 2 COOH + Cl 3 CCOONa ⇌

II) CH 3 CH 2 OH + HNO 3 ⇌

III) CH 3 OH + H− ⇌

Indicate the conjugate acids and bases in your answers and determine the direction of equilibrium. Try to determine reaction direction without the use of the pKa values. You can find the pKa values on the internet if required.