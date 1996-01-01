3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare and arrange these compounds in increasing order of acidity. Provide a suitable reason for your answer.
CH3CH2OH, HCOOH, HCl, HBr, CH4, and CH3CH(Cl)COOH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Weakest acid) CH4 < CH3CH2OH < HCOOH < CH3CH(Cl)COOH < HCl < HBr (Strongest acid)
B
(Weakest acid) CH4 < HCOOH < CH3CH2OH < CH3CH(Cl)COOH < HCl < HBr (Strongest acid)
C
(Weakest acid) HCl < HBr < CH3CH2OH < HCOOH < CH3CH(Cl)COOH < CH4 (Strongest acid)
D
(Weakest acid) HCl < HBr < CH3CH(Cl)COOH < HCOOH < CH3CH2OH < CH4 (Strongest acid)