3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perchloric acid is a strong acid. Explain how HClO4 satisfies the Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid definitions.
Perchloric acid is a strong acid. Explain how HClO4 satisfies the Arrhenius, Brønsted–Lowry, and Lewis acid definitions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HClO4 donates H+ to water resulting in a decrease of the H3O+ concentration and accepts electrons from the former O-H bond in the process.
B
HClO4 donates H+ to water resulting in a decrease of the H3O+ concentration and donates electrons to the former O-H bond in the process.
C
HClO4 donates H+ to water resulting in an increase of the H3O+ concentration and accepts electrons from the former O-H bond in the process.
D
HClO4 donates H+ to water resulting in an increase of the H3O+ concentration and donates electrons to the former O-H bond in the process.