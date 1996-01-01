3. Acids and Bases
Provide a brief explanation as to why SiH3- is a Lewis base at Si but the molecule AlH4- is not a Lewis base at Al.
A
SiH3- is a Lewis base because it has a double bond that can donate electrons but AlH4- does not.
B
SiH3- is a Lewis base because it has it an empty p-orbital that can accept electrons but AlH4- does not.
C
SiH3- is a Lewis base because it has an extra lone pair that can be donated but AlH4- does not.
D
SiH3- is a Lewis base because it has a double bond that can accept electrons but AlH4- does not.