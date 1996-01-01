6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Enthalpy
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which radical is less stable in terms of bond-dissociation energy? Explain the difference in stability based on their structures.
Cl• vs HO•
Which radical is less stable in terms of bond-dissociation energy? Explain the difference in stability based on their structures.
Cl• vs HO•
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HO• is less stable than Cl• because Cl has a larger atomic size and smaller electronegativity than O.
B
HO• is less stable than Cl• because O has a larger ionic size and smaller electron affinity than Cl.
C
Cl• is less stable than HO• because Cl has a larger atomic size and smaller electronegativity than O.
D
Cl• is less stable than HO• because O has a larger ionic size and smaller electron affinity than Cl.