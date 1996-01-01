3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases pKa
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the given compounds in increasing order of their basicity. Provide a suitable reason for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Low basicity) HCOO− < −OH < CH3CH2O− < −NH2 < −CH3 < Br− < NO3− (High basicity)
B
(Low basicity) Br− < NO3− < HCOO− < −OH < CH3CH2O− < −NH2 < −CH3 (High basicity)
C
(Low basicity) Br− < NO3− < CH3CH2O− < −NH2 < HCOO− < −OH < −CH3 (High basicity)
D
(Low basicity) Br− < NO3− < HCOO− < −NH2 < −CH3 < −OH < CH3CH2O− (High basicity)